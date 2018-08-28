Russian Politics & Diplomacy
US not ready for strategic stability dialogue — Russian diplomat

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 28, 11:14 UTC+3

A diplomat says Washington is not ready to continue the dialogue on strategic stability

© AP Photo/Evan Vucci

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Moscow sees no willingness on the part of Washington to continue the dialogue on strategic stability, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters on Tuesday.

Read also

Lavrov: US mocks democracy by cooking up plot blaming caterer for ‘election meddling’

"I must tell you that at the moment we have no confirmation that Washington is ready to continue such a dialogue," he said. "We made specific proposals on possible dates. Basically, we are ready to show flexibility on that score and hope our counterparts will finally specify their approach as to when and in what format to meet."

"It is not necessarily to hold a meeting between large delegations with various government agencies, the foreign and defense ministries, represented," the senior diplomats added. "We could hold a less formal meeting with a smaller contingent of delegation members. We are ready for that, of course, so we will be waiting for a reply."

Show more
