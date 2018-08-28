Lavrov praises relations between Russia and Slovakia

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. There is a high level of mutual trust between Russia and Slovakia, and both countries aim to develop cooperation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Slovak Pravda newspaper.

"This year, we are celebrating the 25th anniversary of our diplomatic relations. In these years, we have established a high level of mutual trust between our countries," he said. "I am glad to note our mutual commitment to steadily develop bilateral cooperation."

"We maintain political dialogue based on mutual respect. I value kind relations with my Slovak colleague Miroslav Lajcak. We strengthen interparliamentary relations - namely, last November, Head of the Slovak National Council Andrej Danko made an official visit to Russia," the Russian foreign minister added.

Lavrov lso noted the development of interregional exchange. "There are over 50 agreements currently between subjects of the Russian Federation, local administrations and the Slovak Ministry of Economy," he said.

The Russian top diplomat also stressed that Slovakia is an important trade and economic partner of Russia in Europe. "The trade turnover, which reached $5.3 bln last year, is growing. Localization of Slovak companies’ production in Russia is contributing to this positive trend," the diplomat explained.

The minister pointed out that the Russian-Slovak relations are characterized by rich cultural cooperation, and expressed his willingness to support corresponding projects, including those already under realization, basing on the program on cooperation between both countries’ Ministries of Culture for the years 2018-2022, signed in March 2018. "Our ministries are united not only by cultural affinity, but also by the glorious pages of our joint fight against Nazism," he said. "We are sincerely grateful to the Slovak authorities, local officials, citizens, for their careful attitude towards the memory of Soviet soldiers," Lavrov concluded.