Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov praises relations between Russia and Slovakia

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 28, 8:15 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The top diplomat stresses there is a high level of mutual trust between Russia and Slovakia

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. There is a high level of mutual trust between Russia and Slovakia, and both countries aim to develop cooperation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Slovak Pravda newspaper.

"This year, we are celebrating the 25th anniversary of our diplomatic relations. In these years, we have established a high level of mutual trust between our countries," he said. "I am glad to note our mutual commitment to steadily develop bilateral cooperation."

Read also

Slovakia to focus on deeper European integration in 2018 — ministry

"We maintain political dialogue based on mutual respect. I value kind relations with my Slovak colleague Miroslav Lajcak. We strengthen interparliamentary relations - namely, last November, Head of the Slovak National Council Andrej Danko made an official visit to Russia," the Russian foreign minister added.

Lavrov lso noted the development of interregional exchange. "There are over 50 agreements currently between subjects of the Russian Federation, local administrations and the Slovak Ministry of Economy," he said.

The Russian top diplomat also stressed that Slovakia is an important trade and economic partner of Russia in Europe. "The trade turnover, which reached $5.3 bln last year, is growing. Localization of Slovak companies’ production in Russia is contributing to this positive trend," the diplomat explained.

The minister pointed out that the Russian-Slovak relations are characterized by rich cultural cooperation, and expressed his willingness to support corresponding projects, including those already under realization, basing on the program on cooperation between both countries’ Ministries of Culture for the years 2018-2022, signed in March 2018. "Our ministries are united not only by cultural affinity, but also by the glorious pages of our joint fight against Nazism," he said. "We are sincerely grateful to the Slovak authorities, local officials, citizens, for their careful attitude towards the memory of Soviet soldiers," Lavrov concluded.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia tests ‘robocop’ power armor enabling soldiers to fire machine-guns with one hand
2
Press review: Russia beefs up its Mediterranean force and can the EU break the US grip
3
Military echelon attacked in East Siberia was en route for Vostok-2018 drills — source
4
Russia braces for unprecedented Vostok-2018 strategic drills
5
US guided-missile destroyer leaves Black Sea — Navy
6
Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters added to Ukraine’s Mirotvorets website database
7
Pantelena tanker with Russian sailors was held by pirates for nine days — captain
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT