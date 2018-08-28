Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Lavrov comments on Russian-US cooperation

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 28, 8:44 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The top diplomat says Moscow and Washington are working out specific moves to step up cooperation based on the results of the Helsinki summit

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington are working out specific moves to step up cooperation in various spheres based on the results of the Helsinki summit, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in an interview with the Slovak newspaper Pravda.

"In Helsinki the state leaders confirmed their mutual intention to search for common points and ways to overcome the existing differences. They agreed that Russian-American cooperation on a constructive and mutually beneficial basis is in demand in a great number of areas," Lavrov pointed out. "It concerns, in particular, support for strategic stability, the war on international terror and other modern challenges, the settlement of regional crisis situations and the development of bilateral trade-economic ties."

"Specific moves are being developed now which could be used to step up effective cooperation in various areas," he stressed.

It would be naive to think that absolute confidence would settle after the Russia-US summit, the Russian top diplomat said. "It is quite natural that each of the presidents is protecting the interests of his country, which [Russian President] Vladimir Putin said about at a press conference on the results of the negotiations with [US President] Donald Trump in Helsinki on July 16," the minister noted. "However, we definitely have common interests in both the bilateral and international agendas."

"It is also obvious that negative developments in relations harm both countries and pose additional heavy risks to the entire structure of international security," Lavrov added.

