SCO Chiefs of General Staff to hold meeting in Moscow

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 28, 8:05 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia’s Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov will chair a meeting with his counterparts from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s member-states in Moscow

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Russia’s Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov will chair a meeting with his counterparts from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s member-states in Moscow on Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Shanghai Cooperation Organization official says Russia can cope with any sanctions

"The meeting will be attended by delegations of all SCO member-states (India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan) and also the Republic of Belarus (observer state), the Secretariat and the Executive Committee of the SCO Regional Anti-Terror Structure," the ministry said.

The sides will exchange views on vital issues of the international and regional agenda and on prospects of improving military cooperation between the SCO member-states.

The Chiefs of General Staff will take part in monitoring the active phase of the joint military anti-terrorism command and staff exercise, Peace Mission-2018, which is underway in the Central Military District.

The Declaration on the Establishment of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization was inked in China’s Shanghai in June 2001 by six founding states - Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. On June 9, 2017 India and Pakistan became full-fledged members of the SCO. Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia currently enjoy observer status while Sri Lanka, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia and Nepal are dialogue partners.

ADVERTISEMENT