Militants in southwestern Syria surrender 11 tonnes of ammunition in 24 hours

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 27, 23:30 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Former members of illegal armed groups active in southwestern Syria also surrendered 231 pieces of light weapons, Head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Sides in Syria said

© AP Photo/ Gabriel Chaim

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Militants in southwestern Syria surrendered 11 tonnes of ammunition and 231 pieces of light weapons in the past 24 hours, Head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Sides in Syria Major General Alexei Tsygankov said on Monday.

"Former members of illegal armed groups active in southwestern Syria surrendered 231 pieces of light weapons and 11 tonnes of artillery ammunition in the past 24 hours," he said.

The Russian general added that illegal armed groups active in the Idlib de-escalation zone continued to violate the ceasefire. "Over the past 24 hours, the Barisha, Ikko, Kermel, Safsafah, Kellaz settlements in the Latakia province, the Khalidiyah, Miraanaz, Maqanis al-Duwayri and Zahr al-Jayah districts, the northwestern outskirts of the city of Aleppo and the Abu Dali settlement in the province of Hama came under fire," Tsygankov added.

According to him, officers from the Russian Center for Reconciliation, together with the Refugee Reception Center, control the return of civilians from the Idlib de-escalation zone through the Abu al-Duhur humanitarian corridor. "Over the past 24 hours, 642 refugees, including 321 children, left the area. As many as 221 people, including 109 children, received medical assistance. Russian military doctors provided medical assistance to 242 civilians, including 123 children," Tsygankov pointed out.

In the past 24 hours, the Russian Center for Reconciliation carried out a humanitarian mission in the Mazloum settlement located in the Deir ez-Zor province, distributing 650 food packages, weighing 2.8 tonnes, among civilians.

