US multiplies efforts to supply Ukraine with weapons — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Moscow notices that the US is multiplying its efforts to supply Kiev with weapons, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told Rossiya-1’s 60 Minutes show on Monday.

"We witness the growing efforts on supplying Kiev with weapons of mass destruction. As I’ve heard, there are plans to expand military exercises in close proximity of our borders," he said.

"This is a direct path to destabilization. The Americans are playing with fire," Ryabkov stressed.

According to him, Moscow talked about this with the US side, namely US Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker. "We hope that he does not keep it to himself for home reading, but at least informs his higher-ups," the diplomat added.

The Minsk accords

The United States is not ready to act faithfully and consistently to ensure the implementation of the Minsk Agreements aimed at resolving the conflict in eastern Ukraine, he said.

"We have come to the conclusion that the US is not ready to act faithfully and consistently to ensure the implementation of the Minsk package of measures. There is a need to increase pressure on Kiev rather than encourage the sentiment of revenge and the kind of statements Kiev has been making," the senior Russian diplomat stressed.

"This is what we do not accept. Condoning such sentiments will only reduce chances of reaching an agreement," Ryabkov noted.

He was confident that Washington must focus on exerting pressure on Ukraine. "But the question is whether it will happen," the Russian deputy foreign minister added.