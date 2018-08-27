Russia, China discuss military cooperation

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Russian Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov has met with Head of the Joint Staff Department of the Chinese Central Military Commission Li Zuocheng in Moscow. During the negotiations, the army officials discussed expanding bilateral military cooperation.

"Today I offer to discuss the prospects of expanding and deepening our bilateral relations, including holding joint military exercises and exchanging opinions on the situation in the critical regions of the world," the chief of General Staff said.

This is Li Zuocheng’s first visit to Russia, which, according to Gerasimov, shows the special nature of Russian-Chinese relations - comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation.

He noted that due to the efforts of Russian and Chinese leaders, the relations between both countries have reached a new, unprecedentedly high level, and have become a new key factor in achieving peace and international security. "We are paying special attention to realizing the agreements reached. The key component of our cooperation in the military sphere is the cooperation of both countries’ general staffs," the Russian general added.