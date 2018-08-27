Russian, Chinese diplomats discuss ways to resolve North Korea issue

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and his Chinese counterpart Kong Xuanyou have discussed the situation on the Korean Peninsula, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following a regular session of the Russian-Chinese Dialogue on Security in Northeast Asia.

"The parties thoroughly discussed the current situation on the Korean Peninsula and the prospects for resolving the issue, determining further joint steps to facilitate the process of improving the situation in the region through dialogue and talks between the parties involved," the statement reads.