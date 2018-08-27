Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian, Chinese diplomats discuss ways to resolve North Korea issue

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 27, 17:11 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

Read also
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Chinese President Xi Jinping

Kim Jong-un favors denuclearizing Korean Peninsula at talks with China’s leader

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and his Chinese counterpart Kong Xuanyou have discussed the situation on the Korean Peninsula, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following a regular session of the Russian-Chinese Dialogue on Security in Northeast Asia.

"The parties thoroughly discussed the current situation on the Korean Peninsula and the prospects for resolving the issue, determining further joint steps to facilitate the process of improving the situation in the region through dialogue and talks between the parties involved," the statement reads.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Situation on the Korean Peninsula
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Militants in southwestern Syria surrender 11 tonnes of ammunition in 24 hours
2
US brings cruise missile carriers to Middle East for strikes against Syria — top brass
3
Syria’s air defense on ‘highest alert’ in case of sudden strike by US — media
4
Russia, China discuss military cooperation
5
Black Sea Fleet missile frigates to join Russia’s Mediterranean task force
6
Russia to give tit-for-tat response to US sanctions, senior diplomat says
7
Russia plans to expand its presence on global coal market, Putin says
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT