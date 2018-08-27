Russian diplomat reveals that new US sanctions seek to erode arms control treaties

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. New US sanctions against Russia over the Skripal saga are aimed at eroding the system of arms control and non-proliferation, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement on Monday.

"We consider Washington’s decision to be part of a deliberate policy aimed at diluting the international mechanism of arms control and non-proliferation, including the chemical weapons ban," the statement reads. "Unlike the United States, Russia remains committed to its obligations - we completely eliminated our chemical weapons and it has been properly verified, particularly by US experts," the Russian diplomat stressed.

According to her, "all the allegations are fragile but the sanctions that took effect today are real and repeat the already existing ones." "They ban technical assistance programs, the exports of military goods to Russia, the financing of Russian military programs, as well as suspend state loans and financial assistance to us, the US Department of Commerce’s issuance of licenses for exporting dual-use goods and technologies to Russian companies with state participation and those receiving state funding," Zakharova said.

"At the same time, sanctions carve-outs, which concern space programs and the security of civilian flights, further illustrate the hypocrisy and bias of US authorities," she stressed.

Zakharova pointed out that new sanctions further complicated dialogue between Moscow and Washington.

"By taking such steps, Washington continues to complicate bilateral and multilateral dialogue on pressing issues," she said, adding that "regrettably, the US political elite cannot accept the simple truth that sanctions will not make Russia turn away from the path to firmly protect its national interests." "such steps on the part of Washington will not contribute to civilized dialogue and cooperation that our states should maintain," the Russian diplomat noted.

She noted that the US accused Russia of being involved in the Salisbury incident though the British investigation had not been completed yet and questioned the elimination of Russian chemical weapons stockpiles. "As usual, no evidence is presented but they demand that Moscow make a confession and provide access to its chemical facilities," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said.

"Quite naturally, such steps on the part of Washington do not facilitate a respectful and civilized bilateral dialogue and collaboration that would be appropriate for our two powers," Zakharova said.

Exceptions in the new American sanctions against Moscow just confirm the hypocrisy and bias of Washington’s actions, she said.

"All the articulated charges are ephemeral, but the restrictions launched today are quite real, although they are similar to the operating ones in many aspects," the diplomat noted. "Among them are the end of technical support programs, the prohibition of the sale of military products to Russia, the end of financing Russian military programs, the suspension of state credits and financial help granted to us and the suspension of the issuance of licenses by the US Department of Commerce for exporting dual-use goods and technologies for Russian companies with public ownership and public financing."

"The stipulated exceptions from the restriction regime - deliveries under space programs or in the sphere of civil aviation flights just confirm the hypocrisy and bias of the US authorities’ actions," Zakharova stressed.