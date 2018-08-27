Russian, Mongolian presidents to meet on sidelines of Eastern Economic Forum - newspaper

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with Mongolia’s leader Khaltmaagiin Battulga in Vladivostok in September, the Izvestia daily reported on Monday citing Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

"The Kremlin expects that the meeting between the two heads of state will take place on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum," the paper quotes Peskov as saying.

The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is an annual event aimed at facilitating the development of Russia's Far East and cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region. The next forum is scheduled to take place in Vladivostok on September 11-13.