Russia to maintain assistance to S Ossetia in maintaining national security, says Putin

TSKHINVAL, August 26. /TASS/. Russia will continue rendering assistance to South Ossetia, including aid in the sphere of national security, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a message of greetings to the leadership and people of the young South Caucasian nation on occasion of the tenth anniversary since recognition of its state independence by Russia.

Russia’s Ambassador to South Ossetia, Marat Kulakhmetov read the message out in the course of celebrations of independence in Tskhinval.

"Russia notes with pleasure the achievements South Ossetia has scored in building the institutes of its statehood and in various branches of national development," Putin said. "We plan to continue helping with resolution of national security issue your country is faced with."

He indicated that recognition of the republic’s state sovereignty by Russia opened up broad vistas for its independent development. He wished peace and flourishing to the people of South Ossetia.

Overnight to August 8, 2008, Georgia government forces launched an amassed armed attack on South Ossetia, a hitherto formally region of Georgia that had been pressing for independence as of the early 1990’s. Russia rose to defend the residents of the region, many of whom had received Russian citizenship by then, as well as its peacekeepers stationed there.

The five days of hostilities claimed more than a thousand human lives, including the lives of 72 Russian military. Moscow recognized independence of South Ossetia and Abkhazia, another former autonomous region of Georgia, on August 26, 2008.