Moscow, Kiev seek to stabilize situation in Sea of Azov — Ukrainian politician

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 26, 2:24 UTC+3 KIEV

The Azov Sea coastline is the territory of two states - Ukraine and Russia

KIEV, August 25. /TASS/. Representatives for Ukraine and Russia are conducting negotiations to stabilize the situation in the Sea of Azov area which is the territorial waters of the two states, said Viktor Medvedchuk, leader of the public movement "Ukrainian Choice - People’s Right," in an interview with the television channel 112 Ukraina.

"There are negotiations to stabilize the situation in the Sea of Azov underway. Speaking about the reasons [for the crisis,] it should be noted firstly that it is the territorial sea of the two states, Russia and Ukraine," the politician said. He stressed that, according to the agreements reached by the two countries, "there is vessel examination and it may continue."

"I believe that it’s possible to reach an agreement and stabilize the situation in the Sea of Azov, and it’s in Ukraine’s interests. The compromise is not to raise too high control rates over shipping and not to create any provocative factors, under which one side would act out of vengeance against the other," Medvedchuk said.

The politician reiterated about the situation regarding the detention of the Russian vessel Nord and the fact that the crew cannot get to Russia because of disagreements between the sides. Medvedchuk added that the crisis situation affected the cargo turnover at the Berdyansk and Mariupol ports, that are located on the Sea of Azov shore. From 2014 to 2018, the cargo turnover decreased from 12 million tonnes to 7 million tonnes, he said, "because there are difficulties with visits to these ports, difficulties in the products turnover, and difficulties connected with certain aspects of Ukraine’s economy." "If we think about it and then agree to what shouldn’t take place and search for a compromise - it is one thing, but if we make statements, the way politicians do, then it would be impossible to agree on it, of course," the politician said.

He stressed that it is possible to reach an agreement that would ease tensions in the Sea of Azov. There was a chance about a year ago, but it didn’t happen then, Medvedchuk added.

ADVERTISEMENT