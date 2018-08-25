Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian, Belarusian presidents agree to meet soon — TV

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 25, 22:53 UTC+3

"We don’t have any new problematic issues, fortunately, and they are not accumulating," Lukashenko said

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MINSK, August 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko plan to hold a meeting soon with participation of the two countries’ governments, the Belarusian state leader told the television channel Belarus 1 in an interview on Saturday.

"The most important thing is that we agreed with the Russian president to find a possibility in our schedules (especially in his schedule, as I took a short break, and it’s easier to me) in the coming days," Lukashenko said.

"He [Putin] will be staying in Siberia for some time. After these visits to the Russian regions we’ll hold a large meeting. It was Vladimir Putin’s proposal. Firstly, we’ll expand it through the participation of our government officials. He knows, of course, that we’ve got a new government. And he suggested, ‘let’s meet in the near future either here in Sochi or in Moscow and discuss problems that mostly concern the Russian and Belarusian governments,’" the Belarusian leader said.

"We found again that these are issues for the governments and they should address them. However, as long as we’ve got them, we have to make decisions, so there’s nothing new here. As I said at the beginning, we don’t have any new problematic issues, fortunately, and they are not accumulating," Lukashenko said.

"But these are old issues that do require our decision, maybe. And Putin’s proposal that we should do it in the presence of government members and the prime ministers - there was such an agreement, in fact. We made this decision after discussing a range of international problems," the Belarusian president stated.

