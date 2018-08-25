Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Syrian foreign minister to visit Moscow in late August

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 25, 18:27 UTC+3

Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riyad Haddad earlier said about Muallem’s planned visit to Moscow

Share
1 pages in this article
© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Syrian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Walid Muallem is to visit Moscow in late August, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Information and Press Department told TASS on Saturday.

"The visit is due in late August," the ministry said.

Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riyad Haddad earlier said about Muallem’s planned visit to Moscow. During the past several months Russia has been taking efforts to provide the repatriation of the Syrian refugees in cooperation with regional states. The fate of Idlib, in which there are both moderate opposition groups and militants from terrorist groups, remains an important issue in Syria.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
S7 plans to manufacture business jets in Moscow region
2
Major provocations using chemical weapons planned in Syria - Russia’s Ministry of Defense
3
US preparing new strikes on Syrian government facilities - Russia’s Defense Ministry
4
Black Sea Fleet missile frigates to join Russia’s Mediterranean task force
5
Russia’s weapons exporter signs contracts worth $300 mln at Army-2018 arms show
6
Ukrainian troops attacked DPR shielding with international combat engineers - Agency
7
Thousands of militants gather in Syria’s Idlib for attack on Aleppo, Hama
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT