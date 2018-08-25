Syrian foreign minister to visit Moscow in late August

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Syrian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Walid Muallem is to visit Moscow in late August, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Information and Press Department told TASS on Saturday.

"The visit is due in late August," the ministry said.

Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riyad Haddad earlier said about Muallem’s planned visit to Moscow. During the past several months Russia has been taking efforts to provide the repatriation of the Syrian refugees in cooperation with regional states. The fate of Idlib, in which there are both moderate opposition groups and militants from terrorist groups, remains an important issue in Syria.