Senator says US sanctions for S-400 deal serves as example of unfair competition

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 24, 18:31 UTC+3 MOSCOW

US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert earlier said that Washington stands against the purchase of Russian missile systems by its partners and allies

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. The US threatening sanctions for countries interested in buying Russian S-400 missile systems is an example of unfair competition, First Deputy Chairman of the Defense and Security Committee of Russia’s Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Frants Klintsevich stated on Friday.

Read also

US to sanction Turkey for purchasing S-400 missile systems from Russia, diplomat warns

"While losing to Russia in the arms market competition, the US is planning to use its universal weapon - sanctions," he told journalists. "The mildest definition of the American actions in this area, announced by the official representative of the State Department, is unfair competition," he said.

The senator added that any statements claiming that the purchase of S-400 from Russia "by US partners and allies carries a threat to security" of Western countries are false. "In reality, the USA is defending its economic interests in this nefarious way," he stated.

"In this context, I don’t see any difference between the US’ reaction to Russia selling S-400 and realization of the Nord Stream 2 project," Klintsevich concluded.

On Thursday, during a regular press briefing, US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert stated that Washington stands against the purchase of Russian missile systems by its partners and allies. She added that this may cause sanctions aimed at US partner countries.

Russia’s S-400 Triumf (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) is the latest long-range antiaircraft missile system, introduced in 2007. It is designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, including medium-range missiles, and surface targets. China and Turkey have acquired the missiles already. The signing of a contract with India is due.

