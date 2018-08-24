Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Expert comments on results of meeting between Russian, US security officials

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 24, 17:44 UTC+3 MOSCOW

An expert says any steps by Moscow and Washington after a meeting between Russian and US security officials should be expected only after the US midterm election in November

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and US National Security Advisor John Bolton

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and US National Security Advisor John Bolton

© US Mission Photo/Eric Bridiers

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Any steps by Moscow and Washington after a meeting between Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and United States National Security Advisor John Bolton should be expected only after the US midterm election in November, said Andrei Bystritsky, an expert for the Valdai International Discussion Club, in a conversation with TASS.

"In my opinion, the main results of the meeting are that they had a surprisingly straight talk, and I believe that is in Patrushev and Bolton’s nature. The meeting itself will hardly clear the corridor anyhow, but, regarding the straightness of the conversation, this is rather a curious meeting in a way," Bystritsky noted. "The situation seems so confusing to me, that any specific steps can hardly be expected. I believe that we’ll probably see some specific steps only after the midterm election in the US in November."

According to the analytical expert, members of the American political establishment who think rationally realize that the impulsive policy of the US may diminish the country’s role when addressing international issues. "We can see another thing here - which Americans, especially people like Bolton, now realize - that, due to some reckless acts by the American side, the future form of cooperation in the world can be evidently built without the Americans, something they are dissatisfied with."

Bystritsky pointed to the complicated character of the decision-making process by the US government and the atmosphere of uncertainty in Washington sparked by it.

"There will be much talking and numerous threats ahead of the midterm election. I believe it rather significant that the sanctions were postponed for several days; it seems to me that there must be some sort of puzzlement from the American side," the expert stated. "By the way, Bolton also reflected this puzzlement rather significantly. The issue concerns the subjective approach evinced by the US, those who make decisions there."

On Thursday, Patrushev and Bolton discussed Russia-US relations, the situation in Syria, the Iran nuclear program and the issues of cyber security and countering international terrorism in Geneva. The Ukrainian issue was mentioned, but it was decided to postpone a detailed discussion of this issue.

The sides agreed to renew bilateral contacts between the foreign and defense ministries and departments that were suspended in 2014.

Commenting on the negotiations, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov called the meeting constructive and noted the American side’s intention to conduct dialogue. That said, he noted that there are still disagreements between Moscow and Washington, and reasons behind them are clear to all.

