Diplomat: No requests from Pompeo to back US stance on chemical weapons use in Syria

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 24, 16:18 UTC+3

The Russian Foreign Ministry refuted reports saying that Mike Pompeo asked Sergey Lavrov to support US efforts to hold the Syrian authorities accountable for the use of chemical weapons

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova refuted on Friday reports saying that during the telephone conversation between the top Russian and US diplomats Mike Pompeo asked Sergey Lavrov to support Washington’s efforts to hold the Syrian authorities accountable for the use of chemical weapons in the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). Her reply has been posted on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website.

Read also

Pompeo and de Mistura discuss return of Syrian refugees

"We have to once again draw attention to the loose interpretation of the content of contacts between the high-ranking Russian and US representatives by the American side. Remarks [by State Department Spokesperson Heather] Nauert contradict the reality. There were no such requests from Pompeo," Zakharova stressed.

"We see such distorted presentation of the conversation between the top Russian as US diplomats as Washington’s attempt to use bilateral dialogue on Syria to promote its own political agenda both in relation to Syria and within the OPCW," the diplomat stressed. "We hope that in the future the US will be more careful in its comments on the outcomes of contacts between our two countries’ top diplomats."

According to Zakharova, Moscow supports the OPCW’s work, but strictly in compliance with the objectives defined by the Chemical Weapons Convention, which center around technical assistance to national programs for the destruction of chemical weapon stockpiles. "The convention does not contain any provisions that would imply the possibility of creating a special attributive mechanism to identify those responsible for the use of chemical weapons," she said. "We see such actions as undermining the fundamental for the OPCW spirit of consensus and jeopardizing the very preservation of the global chemical disarmament and nonproliferation regime.".

