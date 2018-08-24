Date of Russian-Turkish-Iranian summit on Syria to be announced soon — Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. The date of the Tehran summit of the three countries involved in the Astana process (Russia, Iran, Turkey) will be announced soon, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters following talks with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on Friday.

"The date has been determined and will be announced very soon," Lavrov said, adding that "it is the prerogative of protocol services and presidential press services."

"As for the meeting’s agenda, it will definitely include a package of issues," the Russian top diplomat said.

Turkish Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said earlier that the third meeting on Syria involving the leaders of Turkey, Russia and Iran was planned to take place in the Iranian capital of Tehran in the first week of September.