Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Date of Russian-Turkish-Iranian summit on Syria to be announced soon — Lavrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 24, 15:08 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Turkish Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said earlier that the third meeting on Syria was planned to take place in Tehran in the first week of September

Share
1 pages in this article
© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

Read also

Work underway on Russia-Turkey-Iran summit on Syria — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. The date of the Tehran summit of the three countries involved in the Astana process (Russia, Iran, Turkey) will be announced soon, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters following talks with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on Friday.

"The date has been determined and will be announced very soon," Lavrov said, adding that "it is the prerogative of protocol services and presidential press services."

"As for the meeting’s agenda, it will definitely include a package of issues," the Russian top diplomat said.

Turkish Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said earlier that the third meeting on Syria involving the leaders of Turkey, Russia and Iran was planned to take place in the Iranian capital of Tehran in the first week of September.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US preparing new strikes on Syrian government facilities - Russia’s Defense Ministry
2
S7 plans to manufacture business jets in Moscow region
3
Major provocations using chemical weapons planned in Syria - Russia’s Ministry of Defense
4
Putin to hold meeting in Kemerovo region on coal exports
5
Russian lawmaker suggests deploying nuclear weapons in Syria to respond to US sanctions
6
Thousands of militants gather in Syria’s Idlib for attack on Aleppo, Hama
7
Russia’s anti-tank missile system gets ‘top attack’ capability similar to US Javelin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT