Putin to meet with Turkish top diplomat on Friday

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Friday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The president is scheduled to hold several more working meetings today, besides, he will receive Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Defense Minister Hulusi Akar in the Kremlin, as well as their Russian counterparts Lavrov and Shoigu," Peskov said.

The presidential spokesman added that earlier in the day, Putin had held talks with South Ossetian President Anatoly Bibilov. "There will also be a conversation with Abkhazian President [Raul] Khadzhimba. The presidents of Russia, South Ossetia and Abkhazia will have working lunch together," Peskov added.