Kremlin: No plans for Putin’s participation in UN General Assembly in September

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan to participate in the September session of the United Nations General Assembly, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The president’s plans do not involve such a trip," he said.

On August 9, Putin appointed Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to head the country’s delegation to the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly, which will kick off on September 18.

The session’s first important event - the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit - will take place on September 24. The General Debate, involving the heads of state, prime ministers and foreign ministers of UN member countries, will open on September 25.