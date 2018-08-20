Russia won’t grieve over US refusal to mend relations

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Russia is determined to work towards ending the crisis in Russian-US relations, but "it is not going to grieve" if Washington fails to reciprocate, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Monday.

"The Russian president hopes for the best. He would like to end the deepest crisis in our relations. He has repeatedly said so himself. This intention remains, but at the same time nobody is going to grieve, if we do not see Washington’s reciprocity on that score," he said.

On US sanctions

The Kremlin will respond to fresh US sanctions after they take effect and will be guided by the country’s interests, Peskov said.

"Let us not forestall events. We will do what the Russian president always does. He does what's best for our country’s interests," he said. "Let’s wait and see. Let’s wait for what happens, and only then will we be guided, most of all, by the Russian Federation’s interests."

Peskov noted that the Kremlin was aware of the fact that a bill on new sanctions had been drawn up and posted on the relevant online resources. "We studied it thoroughly and believe this is a continuation of unfriendly and illegal actions, from the standpoint of international law. Such restrictive measures are detrimental to overall world trade," he added.

