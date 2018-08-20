Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia won’t grieve over US refusal to mend relations

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 20, 14:46 UTC+3

The Kremlin will respond to fresh US sanctions after they take effect

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Russia is determined to work towards ending the crisis in Russian-US relations, but "it is not going to grieve" if Washington fails to reciprocate, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Monday.

"The Russian president hopes for the best. He would like to end the deepest crisis in our relations. He has repeatedly said so himself. This intention remains, but at the same time nobody is going to grieve, if we do not see Washington’s reciprocity on that score," he said.

Read also

Kremlin: Russia still hopes to build constructive relations with US

US elite does not share Trump’s intention to improve relations with Russia, says lawmaker

Russian-US relations fall victim of domestic political controversy in US — Putin

Businessmen interested in normalization of Russia-US relations — Putin

Trump says US relationship with Russia has changed after summit talks

On US sanctions

The Kremlin will respond to fresh US sanctions after they take effect and will be guided by the country’s interests, Peskov said.

"Let us not forestall events. We will do what the Russian president always does. He does what's best for our country’s interests," he said. "Let’s wait and see. Let’s wait for what happens, and only then will we be guided, most of all, by the Russian Federation’s interests."

Peskov noted that the Kremlin was aware of the fact that a bill on new sanctions had been drawn up and posted on the relevant online resources. "We studied it thoroughly and believe this is a continuation of unfriendly and illegal actions, from the standpoint of international law. Such restrictive measures are detrimental to overall world trade," he added.

According to Peskov, Moscow is determined to work to end the crisis in Russian-US relations, but "it is not going to grieve if Washington does not reciprocate."

"The Russian president hopes for the best. He would like to end the deepest crisis in our relations. He has repeatedly said so himself. This intention remains, but at the same time nobody is going to grieve, if we do not see Washington’s reciprocity on that score," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Dmitry Peskov Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
UAC, Russia’s defense ministry to sign contract for Su-57 planes by end of summer
2
Kalashnikov gunmaker unveils assault rifle chambered for NATO cartridge
3
Russian hi-tech firm to showcase stealth camouflaging for troops and military hardware
4
Russia won’t grieve over US refusal to mend relations
5
Troops in central, eastern Russia go on high alert in snap combat readiness check
6
China to take part in Vostok-2018 strategic drills in Russia
7
Russia to mount Pantsyr seaborne air defense missile systems on Karakurt-class corvettes
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT