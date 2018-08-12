Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Lavrov to discuss preparations for Russia-Turkey-Germany-France summit on Syria in Turkey

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 12, 20:51 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian Foreign Ministry says that Russia and Turkey bear special responsibility for peace, security and stability in Syria and in the entire region

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Preparations for a summit meeting between the leaders of Russia, Turkey, Germany and France on the Syrian settlement will be in focus of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s talks with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, the Russian foreign ministry said on Sunday ahead of Lavrov’s visit to Turkey on August 13-14.

"The Russian side proceeds from the fact that Russia and Turkey bear special responsibility for peace, security and stability in Syria and in the entire region," the ministry said. "The ministers will discuss preparations for a four-lateral summit of the Russian, Turkish, German and French leaders on the Syrian settlement that is planned to be held soon."

The sides will look at ways to launch the process of political settlement in Syria "through maintaining an inclusive national dialogue on the basis of generally recognized principles of international law," the ministry noted.

The two top diplomats will also exchange views on other topical issues of the bilateral, regional and international agendas, including on the situation in the Middle East and North Africa, in the South Caucasus, in Central Asia, in Ukraine and in the Black Sea region. They will also discuss cooperation within international organizations.

