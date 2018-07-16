Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin-Trump negotiations last two hours

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 16, 16:31 UTC+3 HELSINKI

The two leaders are meeting tete-a-tete behind closed doors

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

HELSINKI, July 16. /TASS/. A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump has been going on for two hours. The two leaders are meeting tete-a-tete behind closed doors, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene.

The Russian and US leaders began the talks with exchanging brief greetings. The Russian president said he would like to discuss relations between Russia and the US and global issues with the US counterpart. For his part, the US president noted the two countries have "a great opportunity together." "I think we will end up with an extraordinary relationship," he noted.

The one-on-one meeting is expected to continue with the participation of delegation members, and the two leaders will tell reporters about its results at a news conference.

