Putin notes positive development of Russian-Israeli relations

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and Israel are developing in the economic, political and military spheres, as well as in the area of humanitarian cooperation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Our bilateral relations are developing rather positively," Putin said, noting that the indicators of economic cooperation are positive. "It concerns our cooperation not just in the sphere of economy, but in the political area as well. Relations between the defense departments are at a high level as well," the Russian president went on.

"This also concerns the humanitarian sphere."