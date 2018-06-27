Kremlin says new details on Ukrainian filmmaker convicted of terrorism beyond its purview

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on Wednesday about how information that had surfaced at an OSCE conference about the alleged transfer of explosives to Oleg Sentsov, a Ukrainian filmmaker convicted on terrorism charges in Russia, could affect a decision for his possible pardon.

"I can’t say. There is a certain procedure for issuing pardons. Sentsov was convicted on quite a serious count and he was found guilty by a court of law and these nuances are not a matter for the Kremlin to consider," Peskov told journalists, responding to a question on whether these new developments could influence a decision on pardoning Sentsov, if he submitted such a request.

As some Russian and Ukrainian media outlets reported earlier, an unidentified man said at an OSCE conference on freedom of expression in Ukraine that in 2014 he had brought some items into Crimea, for which Sentsov was subsequently convicted.



According to the media, it follows from the unidentified person’s testimony that these items involved explosives. As some publications say, the man also stated that Sentsov allegedly knew some information that is “harmful” for Kiev.