Kremlin intends to hash over Russia-US ties, global issues with Trump adviser

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 27, 13:03 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The parties might discuss "the sad state of our bilateral relations," the Kremlin spokesman said

© Vladimir Gerdo/TASS

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Moscow wants to discuss the dismal state of Russian-US ties and international issues with US National Security Adviser John Bolton on Wednesday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Putin to meet with Trump's adviser in Kremlin on Wednesday

"In our bilateral relations, we cannot boast of intense bilateral contacts, let alone high-level ones, that’s why certainly, such contacts are used for exchanging views on key global issues - they are rather clear and evident," Peskov explained.

The parties might discuss "the sad state of our bilateral relations," he said.

Bolton is paying a visit to Moscow and is expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov and top officials from the Security Council.

