Russian deputy foreign minister meets with senior US diplomats in Vienna

June 27, 3:15 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The talks were held on the sidelines of the OSCE Annual Security Review Conference in Vienna

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko held bilateral consultations with US Deputy Assistant Secretaries of State Kathleen Kavalec, who supervises cooperation with Russia, and Bruce Turner, who deals with arms control issues, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

The talks were held on the sidelines of the OSCE Annual Security Review Conference in Vienna.

"The officials exchanged views on the performance of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine and the situation in Donbass," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"They also discussed military-political aspects of European security, including the prospects for a Structured Dialogue in the OSCE and the situation around the Treaty on Open Skies," the statement reads.

Foreign policy
