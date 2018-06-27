Russian energy minister meets US Treasury Secretary in Washington — source

WASHINGTON, June 27. /TASS/. Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak is holding a bilateral meeting with US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin, a source taking part in the negotiations has told TASS.

"The meeting has begun," the source said.

The agenda of the talks has not been disclosed.

The Russian minister has travelled to Washington to take part in the 27th World Gas Conference (WGC 2018), taking place in Washington DC on June 25-29. On the sidelines of the event, Novak has already met with US Secretary of Energy Rick Perry and the European commissioner and vice president in charge of the energy union, Maros Sefcovic.

During the meeting with Perry, Novak discussed implementation of the Nord Stream-2 project, which the United States has been threatening with sanctions.