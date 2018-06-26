Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian UN envoy urges probe into reports about arms supplies to IS in Afghanistan

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 26, 20:31 UTC+3 UNITED NATIONS

Russia insists on an urgent probe into reports about arms supplies to Islamic State terrorists in Afghanistan

UNITED NATIONS, June 26. /TASS/. Russia insists on an urgent probe into reports about arms supplies to Islamic State (a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia) terrorists in Afghanistan, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Tuesday.

Islamic State-related groups surface in US-controlled area of Syria, Lavrov says

"We have heard no clear explanations concerning arms deliveries by unidentified rotorcraft to Islamic State militants in Afghanistan totally controlled by our partners," he said, adding that this matter is being deliberately hushed up.

"In this light, our demand for an urgent investigation of the situation and abandonment of such bind-the-scenes practices is still in place," he said. "We want to see a corresponding report, not a mere formal reply."

The Russian diplomat noted that one of the sources of support to the insurgents "is military assistance to Afghanistan from a number of partners, which is being provided without proper control and is often simply embezzled," Nebenzya said. "I would like to note that Western military experts point to it too."

"In general, more resolute efforts are needed from the Afghan authorities and foreign contingents deployed in that country to clear norther regions from terrorist elements," he stressed.

