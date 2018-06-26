Russian, Angolan security chiefs discuss efforts to counter terrorism

LUANDA, June 26. /TASS/. Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev and his Angolan counterparts are discussing cooperation in countering "color revolutions" and terrorism at the security consultations.

"The agenda was agreed in advance to include the political aspects of bilateral cooperation, improvement of the legal framework of Russian-Angolan relations, military and military-technical cooperation, the growing terrorist threat in Africa, efforts to counter ‘color revolutions,’ global information security, bilateral cooperation in countering terrorist financing and legalization of proceeds of crime," Patrushev said opening the consultations.

He stressed that Russia places a high priority on relations with Angola, "our long-standing and time-tested friend." "Today our cooperation is dynamic, pragmatic and is aimed primarily at achieving specific results. We are ready to closely coordinate our approaches to major information security problems," Patrushev assured.

He added that Moscow appreciates Luanda’s positive response to Russia’s request to support Yekaterinburg’s bid to host Expo 2025.

For his part, Head of Angola’s Security Office Pedro Sebastiao expressed interest in deepening military and military-technical cooperation between Russia and Angola, cooperation in information security, the fight against terrorism, drug trafficking and legalization of criminal proceeds. He suggested in particular exploring the possibility of organizing exchanges of military educational institutions' cadets, mutual visits by warships and warplanes, exchanging military technologies and intelligence information to maintain regional and global security.