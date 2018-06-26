Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Senior Russian diplomat, OSCE chief hold talks in Vienna

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 26, 16:07 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The sides discussed the OSCE’s contribution to resolving the conflicts in eastern Ukraine, Transnistria and Nagorno-Karabakh

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko

© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko and OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger discussed the organization’s contribution to resolving conflicts in eastern Ukraine, Transnistria and Nagorno-Karabakh in Vienna on Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

Read also
OSCE envoy Alexander Lukashevich

Russia’s OSCE envoy blasts Kiev’s entry ban for journalists

"[The parties] discussed the OSCE’s contribution to resolving the conflicts in eastern Ukraine, Transnistria and Nagorno-Karabakh, its work as part of the Geneva discussions on security and stability in the South Caucasus region. [They] also brought up some aspects of work of the field missions and the OSCE-ODIHR [Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights], the HCNM [High Commissioner on National Minorities] and the Representative on Freedom of the Media," the ministry noted.

"During the conversation, [the two sides] noted the OSCE’s role as a platform for an equal and mutually respectful dialogue on the pressing European security issues and pointed to the importance of developing its potential in combating transnational threats," the Russian Foreign Ministry stressed.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the OSCE Annual Security Review Conference.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: Erdogan win to test Moscow’s Mid-East policy and Ukraine gas talks looming
2
Russia, Belarus, Serbia switch to active phase of Slavic Brotherhood international drills
3
Russian industrial centers to cut atmospheric emissions 20% by 2024
4
Japan’s Princess visits Yeltsin Center in Yekaterinburg
5
Feline fortune-teller: Hermitage cat named among best oracles of FIFA World Cup
6
OPCW may gain right to apportion blame for chemical attacks
7
Austria gearing up for Putin-Trump meeting in Vienna on July 15 - report
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT