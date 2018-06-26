Senior Russian diplomat, OSCE chief hold talks in Vienna

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko and OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger discussed the organization’s contribution to resolving conflicts in eastern Ukraine, Transnistria and Nagorno-Karabakh in Vienna on Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

"[The parties] discussed the OSCE’s contribution to resolving the conflicts in eastern Ukraine, Transnistria and Nagorno-Karabakh, its work as part of the Geneva discussions on security and stability in the South Caucasus region. [They] also brought up some aspects of work of the field missions and the OSCE-ODIHR [Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights], the HCNM [High Commissioner on National Minorities] and the Representative on Freedom of the Media," the ministry noted.

"During the conversation, [the two sides] noted the OSCE’s role as a platform for an equal and mutually respectful dialogue on the pressing European security issues and pointed to the importance of developing its potential in combating transnational threats," the Russian Foreign Ministry stressed.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the OSCE Annual Security Review Conference.