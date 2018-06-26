Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia’s human rights commissioner arrives in Kiev

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 26, 8:54 UTC+3 KIEV

Moskalkova plans to meet with convicted Russian serviceman Maxim Odintsov, who was abducted in Crimea in 2016

KIEV, June 26. /TASS/. Russia’s Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova arrived in Ukraine’s capital Kiev on Tuesday, a TASS correspondent reported.

Moskalkova plans to meet with convicted Russian serviceman Maxim Odintsov, who was abducted in Crimea in November 2016, and also with the crew members of Russia’s Nord vessel, which was seized in the Sea of Azov this March.

Russian Foreign Ministry comments on US exit from US Human Rights Council

"Our Foreign Ministry sent a note with a request for my meeting with the Russian citizen in the pre-trial detention center. But so far I haven’t received a clear answer that I will be allowed to see him," Moskalkova said.

Ukraine’s Human Rights Ombudsperson Lyudmila Denisova has given the green light to the visit, she noted.

After her visit to Kiev, Moskalkova also plans to meet with Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov, who is sentenced to 20 years behind bars in Russia for plotting terror attacks.

She has asked the prison authorities to allow doctors to visit Sentsov, who has announced a 40-day hunger strike. However, Sentsov said he "is unwilling to meet with any doctors." Speaking on Sentsov’s condition, Moskalkova said his life is "not in danger."

