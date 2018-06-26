Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia to provide UNRWA with $10 mln through 2021

June 26, 4:06 UTC+3 UNITED NATIONS

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said that in 2013 and 2015, the Russian Federation also made non-recurring contributions to the budget of the Agency amounting $2 mln each

UNITED NATIONS, June 26. /TASS/. Russia will allocate $10 mln to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) through 2021, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said at the Ad Hoc Committee of the General Assembly for the announcement of voluntary contributions to UNRWA.

"(Russia - TASS) acknowledges the role of UNRWA through providing support in the form of non-recurring payments to the Agency’s budget," he said, adding that "a government decree provides for allocation of $10 mln in 2017-2021."

"In 2013 and 2015, the Russian Federation also made non-recurring contributions to the budget of the Agency amounting $2 mln each," he explained.

On January 2, US President Donald Trump said Washington would cut off funding for Palestine as the Palestinians were "no longer willing to talk peace" with Israel.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) was set up by UN General Assembly on December 8, 1949. Its aim is to provide aid for Palestinian refugees who lost homes and means of livelihood following the 1948 Arab-Israel conflict. The agency protects the rights of Palestinian refugees and provides education, healthcare, relief and social services to them.

