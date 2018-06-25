Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian diplomat warns against attempts to sow discord within OPCW

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 25, 19:19 UTC+3

The special session of the OPCW Conference of the States Parties opens on June 26

Read also

Russia’s Defense Ministry: OPCW missions in Syria violate Chemical Weapons Convention

UNITED NATIONS, June 25. /TASS/. Attempts to sow discord within the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) run counter to the interests of efforts towards preventing chemical weapons uses, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin said on Monday.

"Attempts to sow discord within international organizations, such as the OPCW, in no way meet the logic of collective efforts towards finding solutions," he said at the UN Security Council debate on the situation in the Middle East and North Africa.

"At the special session of the OPCW Conference of the States Parties (CSP) that opens tomorrow, we may, regrettably witness attempts of turning this technical structure into a political battlefield," he warned.

"It is inadmissible to team up with bandits in their provocations with chemical weapons, using them as a pretext for aggressive actions," he stressed. "It is inadmissible to use such provocations to throw accusations against unwanted governments and this way hamper experts in their fact-finding activities.".

