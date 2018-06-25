Russia ready to host world conference on interreligious dialogue in 2022

UNITED NATIONS, June 25. /TASS/. Russia is ready to organize a world conference on interreligious and interethnic dialogue in 2022, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin said on Monday.

"We support the initiative of the Inter-Parliamentary Union to organize jointly with the United Nations a world conference on interreligious and interethnic dialogue that could be attended by heads of state, lawmakers and representatives of world religions. We are ready to host such a conference in Russia in 2022," he said at the UN Security Council debate on the situation in the Middle East and North Africa.

"Obviously, staking on mono-religious societies runs counter to the present-day realities. Moreover, it may only protract conflicts for decades," he noted.