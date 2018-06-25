Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia urges to convene regional security conference of Gulf countries

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 25, 19:16 UTC+3

Russia calls to convene a conference of Gulf nations on regional security, according to a diplomat

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Lavrov concerned over growing tensions in Persian Gulf

UNITED NATIONS, June 25. /TASS/. Russia comes out with an initiative of convening a conference of Gulf nations on regional security, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin said on Monday.

"The ultimate goal is to form a really inclusive regional security architecture embracing all the nations of this part of the globe," he said at the UN Security Council debate on the situation in the Middle East and North Africa.

"Step one towards this goal could be a conference of all Gulf nations to discuss issues of regional security," he said.

He stressed that Russia was ready to help establish dialogue between the Arab states, Israel and Iran, Palestine, Saudi Arabia and other countries of the region. "It is not a simple matter and it requires a delicate approach. But it is necessary to begin doing something and we are deputy to help," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Shipbuilders to deliver 2 noiseless submarines to Russia’s Pacific Fleet in 2020
2
Press review: Russian air power backs Damascus and why Denmark is delaying Nord Stream 2
3
Russia’s top brass blasts NATO’s tank biathlon as competition with ‘anti-Russian context’
4
Austria gearing up for Putin-Trump meeting in Vienna on July 15 - report
5
Skoltech scientists create new super hard material stronger than cemented carbide
6
Kalashnikov plant in Venezuela to start production in 2019
7
Russia’s new spaceport in Far East to switch to monthly launches no sooner than 2020
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT