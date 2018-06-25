Russia urges to convene regional security conference of Gulf countries

UNITED NATIONS, June 25. /TASS/. Russia comes out with an initiative of convening a conference of Gulf nations on regional security, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin said on Monday.

"The ultimate goal is to form a really inclusive regional security architecture embracing all the nations of this part of the globe," he said at the UN Security Council debate on the situation in the Middle East and North Africa.

"Step one towards this goal could be a conference of all Gulf nations to discuss issues of regional security," he said.

He stressed that Russia was ready to help establish dialogue between the Arab states, Israel and Iran, Palestine, Saudi Arabia and other countries of the region. "It is not a simple matter and it requires a delicate approach. But it is necessary to begin doing something and we are deputy to help," he said.