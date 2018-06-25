Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian, Sudanese top diplomats discuss bilateral cooperation

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 25, 18:02 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Issues of bilateral economic and political cooperation were in focus of a telephone conversation between Russian and Sudanese Foreign Ministers

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Issues of bilateral economic and political cooperation were in focus of a telephone conversation between Russian and Sudanese Foreign Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Mohamed Ahmed al-Dirdiri, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.

"The sides exchanged views on the regional agenda with a focus of intra-Sudanese settlement and the situation in Darfur, as well as on closer foreign policy cooperation on a wide spectrum of issues on the agenda of the United Nations and other multilateral forums," the ministry said.

"The ministers reiterated bilateral commitment to further development of comprehensive cooperation," the ministry added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s top brass blasts NATO’s tank biathlon as competition with ‘anti-Russian context’
2
Lavrov, Bolton to meet in Moscow on June 27
3
Poland quits 2018 FIFA World Cup, Kane rewrites Team England’s history
4
Uruguay defeats Russia 3-0 in final group stage match of 2018 FIFA World Cup
5
Press review: Russian air power backs Damascus and why Denmark is delaying Nord Stream 2
6
Shipbuilders to deliver 2 noiseless submarines to Russia’s Pacific Fleet in 2020
7
Feline fortune-teller: Hermitage cat named among best oracles of FIFA World Cup
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT