Russian, Sudanese top diplomats discuss bilateral cooperation

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Issues of bilateral economic and political cooperation were in focus of a telephone conversation between Russian and Sudanese Foreign Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Mohamed Ahmed al-Dirdiri, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.

"The sides exchanged views on the regional agenda with a focus of intra-Sudanese settlement and the situation in Darfur, as well as on closer foreign policy cooperation on a wide spectrum of issues on the agenda of the United Nations and other multilateral forums," the ministry said.

"The ministers reiterated bilateral commitment to further development of comprehensive cooperation," the ministry added.