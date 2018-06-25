Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Moscow condemns attempt on Zimbabwean President’s life

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 25, 17:07 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On Saturday, an explosion went off at a stadium when Mnangagwa was addressing a rally

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Russia condemns resolutely the attempt on the life of President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe and expresses solidarity with the Zimbabwean leadership and people, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

On Saturday, an explosion went off at a stadium in the country’s second-largest city of Bulawayo when Mnangagwa was addressing a rally ahead of the national elections. Media reports said about 50 persons were wounded.

Vice-President Constantio Chivenga, his wife and Environment Minister Oppa Muchinguri-Kashiri also received wounds. The president himself remained unaffected.

"We resolutely condemn this barbaric act and wish an earliest possible recovery to everyone who have been affected," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in advance.

It expressed the Russian leadership’s solidary with the aspirations of the Zimbabwean government and people for a consolidation of internal stability and dynamic social and economic development of the country.

"We hail President Mnangagwa’s intention to hold free and fair national elections on July 30," the press release said.

