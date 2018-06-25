Putin, Erdogan confirm mutual interest in expanding partnership ties

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed in a phone conversation on Monday their mutual interest in boosting partnership ties between the two countries, the Kremlin press service said.

"The sides confirmed mutual interest in expanding partnership ties between the two countries. They noted that strategic joint energy projects - the construction of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant and the Turkish Stream gas pipeline - are a top priority," the statement said.

According to the Kremlin, during the phone conversation the sides also agreed to maintain close cooperation on the Syrian settlement issues. The Russian leader once again congratulated his Turkish counterpart on winning the June 24 presidential election and wished him success on his post.

The Kremlin press service said earlier that Putin had sent a telegram to Erdogan to congratulate him on his re-election as Turkey’s president and the victory of the ruling Justice and Development Party.

According to preliminary results, Erdogan won Sunday’s early presidential election in Turkey with 52.5% of the vote, and his closest rival Muharrem Ince who represents Turkey’s main opposition Republican People’s Party secured 30.7% of the vote.