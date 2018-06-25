Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin, Erdogan confirm mutual interest in expanding partnership ties

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 25, 15:54 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone conversation on June 25

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Klimentyev/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed in a phone conversation on Monday their mutual interest in boosting partnership ties between the two countries, the Kremlin press service said.

Read also

Russia, Turkey to keep relations at high level after Erdogan’s re-election — senator

"The sides confirmed mutual interest in expanding partnership ties between the two countries. They noted that strategic joint energy projects - the construction of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant and the Turkish Stream gas pipeline - are a top priority," the statement said.

According to the Kremlin, during the phone conversation the sides also agreed to maintain close cooperation on the Syrian settlement issues. The Russian leader once again congratulated his Turkish counterpart on winning the June 24 presidential election and wished him success on his post.

The Kremlin press service said earlier that Putin had sent a telegram to Erdogan to congratulate him on his re-election as Turkey’s president and the victory of the ruling Justice and Development Party.

According to preliminary results, Erdogan won Sunday’s early presidential election in Turkey with 52.5% of the vote, and his closest rival Muharrem Ince who represents Turkey’s main opposition Republican People’s Party secured 30.7% of the vote.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Shipbuilders to deliver 2 noiseless submarines to Russia’s Pacific Fleet in 2020
2
Press review: Russian air power backs Damascus and why Denmark is delaying Nord Stream 2
3
Uruguay's Jose Gimenez to skip game against Russia due to injury
4
Poland quits 2018 FIFA World Cup, Kane rewrites Team England’s history
5
Russian, Iranian foreign ministers discuss nuclear deal
6
Samara’s oracle goat gambles on Russia win in World Cup match against Uruguay
7
Pension reform debate stirs uproar, but Putin handling it prudently, Kremlin assures
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT