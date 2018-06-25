Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian MP comments on Erdogan’s re-election

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 25, 9:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Slutsky recalled that Russia is an important strategic partner for Turkey

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s re-election will preserve predictability in developing relations between Moscow and Ankara, Chairman of the State Duma Committee for Foreign Affairs Leonid Slutsky said on Monday.

"I want to congratulate Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election. He won in a fair and competitive struggle. The early parliamentary and presidential elections in Turkey were held in a free and democratic way with the minimum number of violations," Slutsky told reporters.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Erdogan secures overwhelming majority of votes in Turkey’s election

Slutsky recalled that Russia is an important strategic partner for Turkey. "By the joint efforts we fight against terrorism in Syria and take steps to ensure security in the region," he noted.

According to Slutsky, "Erdogan’s election will ensure predictability in developing Russian-Turkish ties, and also in our cooperation on the key issues of the international agenda, namely the Syrian settlement."

Erdogan won Sunday’s presidential election in Turkey with 52.5% of the vote, and his closest rival Muharrem Ince who represents Turkey’s main opposition Republican People’s Party secured 30.7% of the vote.

For its part, the People’s Alliance formed by the ruling Justice and Development Party and the Nationalist Movement Party has secured most seats in national parliament with 53.6% of the vote with 99.9% of ballots counted. The opposition Republican People’s Party garnered 22.7% of the vote, the People’s Democratic Party - 11.5% and Good Party - 10.1%. The remaining political associations did not overcome the 10-percent threshold.

