Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian lawmakers’ visit to Baku will boost inter-parliamentary ties, speaker says

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 25, 8:37 UTC+3 BAKU

A delegation of Russia’s lower house of parliament led by Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin arrived on a two-day official visit to Azerbaijan on June 24

Share
1 pages in this article

BAKU, June 25. /TASS/. The Russian State Duma’s visit to Baku will give impetus to developing bilateral inter-parliamentary relations and also enhance inter-regional cooperation, the lower house’s Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin told Azerbaijan’s AzTV on Monday.

A delegation of Russia’s lower house of parliament led by Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin arrived on a two-day official visit to Azerbaijan on June 24. The Russian lawmakers met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. The delegation includes Deputy State Duma Speaker Sergey Neverov, Head of the State Duma’s Committee for the Commonwealth of Independent States’ Affairs and Head of the State Duma’s Energy Committee Pavel Zavalny.

Read also

US Republican Party senators to visit Russia

"Certainly, there is a development potential in inter-parliamentary relations and we believe that the parliamentary dimension should provide more opportunity to build ties between our countries. We hope that the visit will result in achieving agreements to make it possible to bring our relations to an inter-regional level in the framework of the parliamentary dimension and give impetus to developing ties in general between our nations," Volodin said, noting that this is the first trip to Baku by a delegation of the seventh State Duma.

"We have a huge potential and there is the need to use it: to achieve the decisions which our nations expect," he stressed. According to Volodin, the parliaments of Russia and Azerbaijan need to do a lot for a legislative support for the decisions by the two heads of state.

"You know, the heads of our states meet rather often and they discuss crucial issues and the issues of developing our relations. The parliaments’ goal is to ensure legislative support for the decisions reached at the level of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. That’s why this is also a priority in our work," the speaker stressed.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Poland quits 2018 FIFA World Cup, Kane rewrites Team England’s history
2
Austria gearing up for Putin-Trump meeting in Vienna on July 15 - report
3
Japan’s Princess thanks Russia for organizing 2018 FIFA World Cup
4
Russia’s exports to India up by 40% in January-April 2018
5
Oracle she-goat from Samara predicts Russia’s win in World Cup game against Uruguay
6
Syrian army frees from militants part of desert on border with Iraq - SANA
7
Jabhat al-Nusra plotting provocation in Syria’s Idlib - Russian reconciliation center
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT