Russian lawmakers’ visit to Baku will boost inter-parliamentary ties, speaker says

BAKU, June 25. /TASS/. The Russian State Duma’s visit to Baku will give impetus to developing bilateral inter-parliamentary relations and also enhance inter-regional cooperation, the lower house’s Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin told Azerbaijan’s AzTV on Monday.

A delegation of Russia’s lower house of parliament led by Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin arrived on a two-day official visit to Azerbaijan on June 24. The Russian lawmakers met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. The delegation includes Deputy State Duma Speaker Sergey Neverov, Head of the State Duma’s Committee for the Commonwealth of Independent States’ Affairs and Head of the State Duma’s Energy Committee Pavel Zavalny.

"Certainly, there is a development potential in inter-parliamentary relations and we believe that the parliamentary dimension should provide more opportunity to build ties between our countries. We hope that the visit will result in achieving agreements to make it possible to bring our relations to an inter-regional level in the framework of the parliamentary dimension and give impetus to developing ties in general between our nations," Volodin said, noting that this is the first trip to Baku by a delegation of the seventh State Duma.

"We have a huge potential and there is the need to use it: to achieve the decisions which our nations expect," he stressed. According to Volodin, the parliaments of Russia and Azerbaijan need to do a lot for a legislative support for the decisions by the two heads of state.

"You know, the heads of our states meet rather often and they discuss crucial issues and the issues of developing our relations. The parliaments’ goal is to ensure legislative support for the decisions reached at the level of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. That’s why this is also a priority in our work," the speaker stressed.