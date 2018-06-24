Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Kremlin not ready to comment on reports about Putin-Trump meeting in Vienna on July 15

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 24, 14:48 UTC+3

"We are not ready to provide this information," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday he was not ready to inform media about the venue and date for holding a meeting between Russian and US Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.

"We are not ready to provide this information," Peskov said when asked to comment on the Austrian newspaper’s report. "We will inform you as soon as we are ready."

Austria’s Kronen Zeitung reported on Sunday that the country’s authorities were preparing to host the Putin-Trump meeting in Vienna on July 15.

Persons
Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Topics
Foreign policy
