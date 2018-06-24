Militants in 11 settlements side with Syrian government troops - reconciliation center

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Units of the Free Syrian Army, controlling more than ten settlements in the de-escalation zone in southern Syria, have agreed to side with the Syrian government troops in the past day, the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Sunday.

"Over the past 24 hours, after repelling a massive offensive of the Jabhat Al-Nusra units (terror group, outlawed in Russia) in the southern de-escalation zone, the formations of the Free Syrian Army, controlling the settlements of Khabab, Khirbat Al Msap, Jerfi, Asem, Sheikh Gharbiya, Sheikh Sharki, Al Shumariya, Hirbat az Zababir, Deir-Dama, Al Shiyakh and Jadal, voluntarily sided with the government troops. By the end of June 23 these settlements were fully under control of the legitimate Syrian authorities," the Center said.

"The units of the Free Syrian Army operating there joined the government troops to carry out joint operations against terrorists of the Islamic State and Jabhat Al Nusra (terror groups, outlawed in Russia)," it said.

The Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria has launched an effort to deliver humanitarian assistance and essentials to civilians in the liberated areas in southern Syria.

Overnight to June 23, more than 1,000 militants of Jabhat Al-Nusra attacked the Syrian army’s positions near Dama and Deir-Dama. The Syrian government forces were forced to defend their positions. Five servicemen were killed and another 19 were wounded, and the terrorists targeted citizens in these settlements.