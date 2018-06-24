Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Militants in 11 settlements side with Syrian government troops - reconciliation center

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 24, 12:52 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria has launched an effort to deliver humanitarian assistance and essentials to civilians in the liberated areas in southern Syria

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA-EFE/YOUSSEF BADAWI

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Units of the Free Syrian Army, controlling more than ten settlements in the de-escalation zone in southern Syria, have agreed to side with the Syrian government troops in the past day, the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Sunday.

"Over the past 24 hours, after repelling a massive offensive of the Jabhat Al-Nusra units (terror group, outlawed in Russia) in the southern de-escalation zone, the formations of the Free Syrian Army, controlling the settlements of Khabab, Khirbat Al Msap, Jerfi, Asem, Sheikh Gharbiya, Sheikh Sharki, Al Shumariya, Hirbat az Zababir, Deir-Dama, Al Shiyakh and Jadal, voluntarily sided with the government troops. By the end of June 23 these settlements were fully under control of the legitimate Syrian authorities," the Center said.

"The units of the Free Syrian Army operating there joined the government troops to carry out joint operations against terrorists of the Islamic State and Jabhat Al Nusra (terror groups, outlawed in Russia)," it said.

The Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria has launched an effort to deliver humanitarian assistance and essentials to civilians in the liberated areas in southern Syria.

Overnight to June 23, more than 1,000 militants of Jabhat Al-Nusra attacked the Syrian army’s positions near Dama and Deir-Dama. The Syrian government forces were forced to defend their positions. Five servicemen were killed and another 19 were wounded, and the terrorists targeted citizens in these settlements.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Militants in 11 settlements side with Syrian government troops - reconciliation center
2
FIFA opens disciplinary case against Switzerland over World Cup goal celebration
3
FIFA fines Argentina, Croatia federations for fans’ conduct in Nizhny Novgorod
4
Russian ambassador sends letter to Prince Charles over visit to Salisbury
5
Kremlin does not rule out Putin’s meeting with US national security adviser
6
Russia’s military group in Crimea ready to repel any attack — defense minister
7
Russia’s nuclear submarine successfully test-fires Bulava missiles
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT