Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s State Duma speaker to visit Baku, meet with Azerbaijan’s president

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 24, 9:38 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The delegation’s official visit will begin with the ceremony of laying wreaths and flowers to the tomb of former Azerbaijani President Heydar Alieyev and to the Eternal Flame

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. A delegation of Russia’s lower house of parliament led by Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin is due to pay an official visit to Azerbaijan on June 24-25, the press service of the State Duma said on Sunday.

"During the visit, State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin is scheduled to meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Chairman of Milli Majlis (National Assembly) of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ogtay Asadov," the statement said.

The delegation’s official visit will begin with the ceremony of laying wreaths and flowers to the tomb of former Azerbaijani President Heydar Alieyev and to the Eternal Flame.

During the meetings the sides will focus on "further development of mutually beneficial relations of the two countries, solving issues of trade and economic cooperation and the approximation of laws." The issues of deepening bilateral inter-parliamentary cooperation and interaction at the platforms of international inter-parliamentary organizations will be also raised.

In February 2018, Volodin met with Asadov during the visit of Azerbaijan’s delegation to Russia on occasion of the 25th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties between the two countries. The State Duma speaker called Azerbaijan an important strategic partner of Russia, stressing that the Russian-Azerbaijani dialogue is based on the principles of good neighborly relations and mutual respect.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin wishes South Korean leader unforgettable emotions from Russia-hosted World Cup
2
Russia tests laser ignition for oxygen-hydrogen rocket engine for first time
3
Erdogan expects Turkey’s development level to reach the levels of Russia, US
4
UN resolution could undermine settlement in Transnistria - Russian Foreign Ministry
5
Russian ambassador sends letter to Prince Charles over visit to Salisbury
6
FIFA opens disciplinary case against Switzerland over World Cup goal celebration
7
Top diplomat confirms Turkey will buy Russia’s S-400 missile systems
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT