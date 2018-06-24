Russia’s State Duma speaker to visit Baku, meet with Azerbaijan’s president

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. A delegation of Russia’s lower house of parliament led by Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin is due to pay an official visit to Azerbaijan on June 24-25, the press service of the State Duma said on Sunday.

"During the visit, State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin is scheduled to meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Chairman of Milli Majlis (National Assembly) of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ogtay Asadov," the statement said.

The delegation’s official visit will begin with the ceremony of laying wreaths and flowers to the tomb of former Azerbaijani President Heydar Alieyev and to the Eternal Flame.

During the meetings the sides will focus on "further development of mutually beneficial relations of the two countries, solving issues of trade and economic cooperation and the approximation of laws." The issues of deepening bilateral inter-parliamentary cooperation and interaction at the platforms of international inter-parliamentary organizations will be also raised.

In February 2018, Volodin met with Asadov during the visit of Azerbaijan’s delegation to Russia on occasion of the 25th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties between the two countries. The State Duma speaker called Azerbaijan an important strategic partner of Russia, stressing that the Russian-Azerbaijani dialogue is based on the principles of good neighborly relations and mutual respect.