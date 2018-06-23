Russian Politics & Diplomacy
UN resolution could undermine settlement in Transnistria - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 23, 17:06 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On Friday, by simple majority the UN General Assembly adopted a draft resolution calling for the immediate and complete withdrawal of Russian military forces from Transnistria

© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. The resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly on the withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers from Transnistria could undermine the progress that has been made in the Transnistrian settlement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

According to the Ministry, the resolution could be dangerous and it may undermine the fragile progress that has been made in recent months in the Transnistrian settlement.

The Russian Foreign Ministry views the resolution as propaganda for certain political forces in Moldova. Russia urges international partners to avoid destructive actions that could affect the settling of the Transnistrian problem.

On Friday, by simple majority the UN General Assembly adopted a draft resolution calling for the immediate and complete withdrawal of Russian military forces from Transnistria, which are part of the peacekeeping forces. 64 countries supported the document, 15 countries voted against it, 83 abstained.

The majority of EU states supported the resolution, as well as the United States and Canada. Many African and Latin American states and a number of CIS members abstained. Such countries as Armenia, Belarus, Cuba, Iran, Nicaragua, Syria and Venezuela voted against it.

