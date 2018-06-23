Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian and Japanese lawmakers sign memorandum of understanding

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 23, 9:38 UTC+3 YAKUTSK

"This is the first memorandum in the history of our common work," Chairman of the Federation Council Foreign Affairs Committee Konstantin Kosachev said

Share
1 pages in this article
Chairman of the Federation Council Foreign Affairs Committee Konstantin Kosachev

Chairman of the Federation Council Foreign Affairs Committee Konstantin Kosachev

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

YAKUTSK, June 23. /TASS/. Russian and Japanese lawmakers signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at expanding cooperation between the two countries.

"This is the first memorandum in the history of our common work," Chairman of the Federation Council Foreign Affairs Committee Konstantin Kosachev said. Kosachev signed the memorandum representing the Russian side. He said he hopes that the these discussions in Yakutsk "in the future will lead to practical interaction, including at the interregional level."

According to Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko, Japanese-Russian relations are currently developing steadily in a wide range of areas, including economy and culture. He added that more than 130 projects have been developed, half of them are already being implemented. One of the important areas of bilateral cooperation is the Far East, the Minister noted.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian ambassador sends letter to Prince Charles over visit to Salisbury
2
Russian and Japanese lawmakers sign memorandum of understanding
3
Syria's president calls current negotiations with US ‘a waste of time’
4
Football fans from India say Russia hosts ‘best-ever FIFA World Cup’ in history
5
UN passes draft resolution on withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers from Transnistria
6
Putin offers tour of Grand Kremlin Palace to South Korean leader and his wife
7
Spanish World Cup fans mistake Russia’s Rostov Veliky for Rostov-on-Don
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT