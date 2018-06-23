Russian embassy informs Prince Charles on Britons’ reaction to charges against Moscow

LONDON, June 22. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in the UK has informed Charles Prince of Wales on letters from Britons who regret the baseless accusations the UK authorities have come up with against Russia in connection with the alleged poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal in Salisbury, the press secretary of the Russian embassy said on Thursday.

The diplomat said it in a comment on a fact-finding visit to Salisbury that Prince Charles and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, the Prince’s spouse, had made earlier on the same day.

"We informed His Royal Highness on the huge number of letters we received from British nationals who expressed regret over the policies towards Russia pursued by the incumbent authorities," he said. "Britons don’t understand how someone can apportion blame to another country without presenting any facts or evidence to the international community."

The Embassy also sent a letter to Prince Charles where it specified Russia’s stance on the incident around the alleged poisoning of the Skripals.

The letter said Russia did not have anything to do it with what had happened in Salisbury and it continued demanding access to the investigation and to the Russian citizens who survived it.

The saddening fact is the British officials either turn the Embassy’s queries down or simply do not answer at all, thus encroaching crudely on international law.

Three and a half months after the incident it is only too obvious Britain’s political leadership made overly hasty steps to apportion rather aggravated charges to Russia without trial or investigation just a few days after incident. This happened on the background of confessions that the investigation was far from over.

"In this way they violated the traditions and principles of the UK’s law enforcement and judiciary system, which enjoys respect all over the world," the press secretary said. He once again urged the British authorities to stop the anti-Russian campaign inflicting sizable damage on relations between the two countries and to begin joint investigation of the Salisbury incident.

Hundreds of People welcomed Prince Charles and Douches Camilla on the streets of Salisbury on Friday. The couple had meetings with the officials of the city’s emergency services and spoke to the businessmen whose business had suffered because of closures of many shops and restaurants in the city’s downtown area.

On March 4, 2018, Sergei Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia, 33, got exposed to an alleged use of a poisonous chemical agent, which London claimed later was one of a class provisionally called Novichok.

The British authorities mounted an impressive media campaign, claiming Novichok had been developed in Russia. On the basis of the claims, they charged Moscow with involvement in the Salisbury incident.

Russia has strongly denied any accusations and claims against it, saying programs for developing the agents like the one presumably used in Salisbury had never existed either in the USSR before August 1991 or afterwards.

Without producing any verifiable evidence, London ordered expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats and launched a sequence of other anti-Russian measures.

Russia expelled a symmetric number of British diplomats, closed down the British Consulate General in St Petersburg and cut short the operations of the British Council on the Russian territory.