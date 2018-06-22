Moscow and Seoul’s approaches to North Korea issue largely coincide, says Putin

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Moscow and Seoul’s approaches to the North Korea issue largely coincide, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the expanded Russian-South Korean talks.

"Our approaches to resolving pressing global issues, including the issue of North Korea’s nuclear program, largely coincide," he said.

While summarizing the results of his private meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Putin said that they had discussed "the most important and sensitive issues."

"We pointed out that bilateral relations have been progressing positively," the Russian leader added.