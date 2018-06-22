Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin vows to continue contributing to Korean Peninsula settlement

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 22, 14:21 UTC+3

According to Putin, South Korea remains one of Russia’s priority partners in Asia

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Moscow has been contributing to efforts to resolve the Korean Peninsula issue and will continue doing that, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in.

"Russia has always called for improving the situation on the Korean Peninsula," Putin pointed out, adding that the country "has been contributing to efforts to resolve the issue and is determined to continue doing that."

According to Putin, South Korea remains one of Russia’s priority partners in Asia.

The Russian president pointed to the growing bilateral trade but added that "it could be bigger." Putin suggested that the parties discuss the matter at the Kremlin talks.

Share
