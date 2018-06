Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev © Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

MOSCOW, June 22./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has reappointed Nikolai Patrushev as Secretary of the Russian Security Council.

"To appoint Patrushev Nikolai Platonovich as Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation," the president’s decree said.

"The decree comes into effect from the day of its signing," the Kremlin press service reported.